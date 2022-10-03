PGIMER Chandigarh moves ahead with 100-seat MBBS course plan

Moving forward with its plan to launch its MBBS course next year, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical education and Research (PGIMER) will present the proposal before its standing finance committee for budget approval from the central government.

PGIMER has proposed a state-of-the-art medical college with an intake of 100 students for the MBBS course, which it plans to start at the institute’s extension in Sarangpur. The 500-bed hospital is being set up at at an estimated cost of ₹1,800 crore.

It will be the first time at PGIMER, which has been teaching post-graduate courses, that an undergraduate programme will be started on the lines of AIIMS, New Delhi. At present, Chandigarh has only 92 MBBS seats in the general category at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

In June this year, the standing academic committee (SAC) had given in-principle approval for setting up a medical college for MBBS and also a 500-bed hospital, an extension of Nehru Hospital, having all clinical departments required for running the course. The hospital will have all clinical departments and enough beds, as per the National Medical Council guidelines.

It will also be equipped with modular operation theatres, an administrative block, a library, accommodation for faculty, paramedical staff and students, and a learning resources centre with a first-of-its-kind integrated skill lab for imparting soft skills and surgical skills in all specialties.

Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director, PGIMER said, “The agenda for setting up the MBBS course will be placed before the standing finance committee, which is scheduled in October. The budget approval will also be a part of the meeting, as Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare, will chair it.”

The hospital’s SAC had proposed various subjects in the MBBS course, such as concept of yoga science, ayurvedic science and traditional medicine. New branches, including aviation medicine and organ transplant, were also recommended.

Meanwhile, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “Our proposal is ready to be tabled in the SFC meeting and soon after getting the proposal, we will start working on it. The MBBS course and 500-bed hospital will help in managing patient load with the help of more number of trained doctors and healthcare staff.”