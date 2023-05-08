Chandigarh PGI nurses pained by staff shortage, delay in sanction of more posts

Despite conducting a nursing cadre assessment almost eight years ago, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is still awaiting the sanction of 1,500 posts.

As many as 210 of the existing 2,572 sanctioned posts for nursing staff at Chandigarh’s PGI are lying vacant. (PTI)

Making matters worse, 210 (8%) of the existing 2,572 sanctioned posts for nursing staff are also lying vacant at the premier medical institute that caters to patients from across north India.

The cadre assessment was conducted in 2015 and recruitment proposals for nurses were forwarded in 2016.

More than 500 nurses were hired during the last recruitment conducted in 2015. However, despite the expansion of various departments, including the Nehru Hospital Extension (NHE), no new nursing officer positions have been sanctioned since then.

As per norms, the nurse patient ratio in the general ward should be 1:4 and 1:1 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, this ratio has been compromised due to a shortage of nurses, declining to as bad as 1:80 in some wards.

With patient care compromised, the situation is particularly concerning in wards with critically ill patients who require additional attention and care.

Nursing staff waiting for promotion

The nurses at PGIMER are also waiting for promotions, with many having to make do with a single promotion in a decade. This is despite an assured career progression scheme being in place.

Many nurses above the age of 50 are still working on night duties and bedside duties.

Having served for 30 years, Kulwant Kaur, who is now 54, has received only a single promotion and is currently assigned to night shifts.

Similarly, Sweety Snehlata, 55, is in service with single promotion and supervision, Sukhjit Kaur, 55, Rebeca Singh, 52, Suman Priya, Hansraj, Priyanka Thakur, Ram Niwas and many more like them are awaiting promotions.

Kulwant Kaur said at 54, working on night duties and bedside duties had become challenging. She emphasised that timely promotions and adequate staff are crucial to improve the current situation.

Not getting leaves and weekly offs

The staff nurses at PGIMER have raised concerns over their inability to take their leaves and weekly offs due to the staff shortages, resulting in their leave days getting lapsed.

Sudarshna, a 28-year-old nursing officer who has been in service for two-and-a-half years, said she was only given a 15-day off despite requesting a month-long leave.

Another staff member, who preferred not to be named, shared that her newborn baby was admitted to PGIMER and the doctor recommended a two-month period of care. However, when she applied for leave, her request was denied.

Rekha Rana, who has been in service for 10 years without a single promotion, highlighted that she is due for her weekly off and her mental and physical health is deteriorating. Due to the shortage of staff, nurses like her are required to work seven to eight-night shifts a month, stretching up to 12 hours.

According to the staff, in the past six months, approximately 200 nurses have resigned due to the excessive workload following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunil Kumar, a nursing officer with 15 years of service, is still waiting for a promotion. Despite staff shortages, Kumar said they continue to work diligently and are merely advocating for their rights. With round-the-clock effort and a commitment to zero errors, the staff at PGIMER are contributing to the growth and success of the institution.

PGIMER Nurses Welfare Association president Manjneek said the institute’s assessment of beds and the patient load was not conducted in a timely manner. Moreover, he alleged a delay in submitting proposals for hiring more staff and no follow-ups.

Manjneek questioned why new departments are being approved despite a staff shortage.

Addressing the issue, the deputy director of administration Kumar Gaurav Dhawan said, “A proposal for the creation of 1,500 posts has been taken up with the ministry of health and family welfare. The proposal has been under consideration for some time. The ministry has sought certain clarifications which have been replied.”

Speaking of promotions, he said there were issues related to finalising the reservation rosters, which are currently being reviewed by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in New Delhi.

