PGIMER’s BID Hub develops clinical simulator

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal on Thursday inaugurated a Clinical Simulator Lab developed by the institute’s Biomedical Instruments and Devices (BID) Hub
The simulator developed by PGIMER’s BID Hub mimics human physiology, allowing study of many disease conditions and drug reactions. (HT File)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Dean Dr GD Puri and financial adviser Kumar Abhay were also present.

The simulator mimics human physiology, allowing study of many disease conditions and drug reactions.

The sophisticated equipment will also be used for the clinical testing of indigenously developed instruments and devices. Notably, life-saving equipment, such as ventilators, breathing support devices and cardiac equipment, can be successfully tested using the simulator.

Dr Lal lauded the efforts of the BID Hub in developing novel indigenous technologies and their clinical testing since its establishment in 2018.

Notable among these are the closed-loop anaesthesia delivery system, IV-alert for infusions running low and artificial breathing capability device. Several others are in advanced stages of clinical testing. These include the double-volume exchange transfusion device, cricoid pressure sensor device, gastrointestinal impedance monitoring device and hi-tech endoscopic needles for treating patients with pancreatic disorders.

