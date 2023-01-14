PGIMER’s hepatology department shines at ISG annual conference

The department of hepatology, PGIMER, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the institute by bagging several awards at the 63rd annual conference of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology (ISG) held at Jaipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay Duseja, professor and head of the hepatology department, has been was conferred with ISG – Dr CM Habibullah Oration for the year 2023 for his research work in the field of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The oration would be delivered at the annual conference of ISG next year. He was also awarded with the title of Master of Indian Society of Gastroenterology (Master-ISG) for his exemplary contribution in teaching, training and research in the field of gastroenterology and hepatology for more than thirty years.

Associate professor Sunil Taneja from the department of Hepatology was bestowed with Dr. SR Naik Memorial Award for the year 2022 for his research publications and contribution in the field of malnutrition in patients with chronic liver disease and in the management of patients with autoimmune liver disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Faculty members of the department delivered several lectures and chaired various sessions in the conference, which was attended by over 2,000 delegates along with many renowned international and national speakers. The residents and PhD fellows of the department also made an immense contribution towards the conference by presenting more than 20 scientific papers related to cutting-edge research in the field of hepatology.

The hepatology department PhD student Inderbhan bagged the third prize in the free paper session for his research work on acute kidney injury in patients with cirrhosis.