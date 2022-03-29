PGIMER’s NHE block now running to full capacity for non-Covid patients

The Nehru Hospital Extension (NHE) block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which was earmarked for Covid-19 patients since 2020, is now once again catering to non-Covid patients in view of the declining cases in the region.

Since the pandemic broke out, the NHE block was dedicated as the Covid-19 hospital, treating 9,390 patients till date, while non-Covid patients were taken care of at other blocks of the institute.

The 334-bedded NHE block is now admitting patients of three PGIMER departments —radiotherapy and oncology, endocrinology, and hepatology. Besides admissions, all diagnostics for these departments are also functional here. Besides, the block also has rooms for faculty members of various departments.

The outpatient department services (OPDs) of these specialties continue to operate from the New OPD building.

The NHE block is equipped with 10 modular operation theatres with 99.9% bacteria-free atmosphere. The fourth floor houses pre- and post-operative ICUs and CCUs with 84 beds.

“In view of the declining Covid-19 cases, we have reduced the number of dedicated beds for Covid patients to 40, including those in the ICU. The remaining floors of the building are now being used for the patients of three departments,” said Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER.

He added that soon, the department of otolaryngology (ENT) will also be shifted to the NHE block.

Economic revival in focus at ASSOCHAM meet

Chandigarh Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) will play a proactive role, in partnership with the respective state and UT governments, to accelerate the pace of economic development in North India. A decision to this effect was taken at the first meeting of the North Region Development Council (NRDC).

FICCI holds workshop on GST

Chandigarh Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). in association with Tax and Trade Services, organised a workshop on GST, key compliances and challenges on Monday. CGST Shimla additional commissioner Rajan Datt interacted with trade members, resolved their grievances and assured to put forth the trade suggestions with Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).\

Lecture on forensic investigation at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University’s Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology, organised a special lecture in the ongoing National webinar lecture series 2021-22 on forensic investigation. Institute chairman Dr Vishal Sharma said full potential of forensics needed to be utilised to tackle rising crime.

Shoolini University hosts convocation

Chandigarh Shoolini University held its sixth convocation, during which 1,429 students received their degrees including 30 PhD degrees. Degrees were awarded to the graduates of the faculty of management sciences and Chitrakoot school of liberal arts, as well as the engineering and technical school. 31 university medals and 27 merit certificates were given to meritorious students.