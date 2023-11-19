close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGIMER shocker: Hunt on for mystery woman who disappeared after injecting patient

PGIMER shocker: Hunt on for mystery woman who disappeared after injecting patient

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 19, 2023 07:58 AM IST

As per police, the patient, Harmeet Kaur, aged 25 and resident of Rajpura, was admitted to an ICU at PGIMER with kidney problems after giving birth to a boy on November 3

Police are on the lookout for an unidentified woman who disappeared after administering an unknown injection to a female patient admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on November 15.

Police registered a case for attempt to commit culpable homicide at the Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh. (HT File)
Police registered a case for attempt to commit culpable homicide at the Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh. (HT File)

As per police, the patient, Harmeet Kaur, aged 25 and resident of Rajpura, was admitted to an ICU at PGIMERwith kidney problems after giving birth to a boy on November 3. On November 13, after recovering, she was shifted to the gynaecology ward on the third floor of Nehru Hospital, D Block.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

Around 11 pm on November 15, while she was resting, an unidentified woman, appearing to be in the late 20s, entered the ward and told her sister-in-law Jatinder Kaur that she needed to administer an injection to Harmeet for her treatment.

While permitting the woman, Jatinder enquired about the injection and the woman’s name.

Having already administered the injection, the woman, on being questioned, immediately left without disclosing her name.

Alarmed, Jatinder alerted the police, alleging that the woman tried to kill Harmeet.

On her complaint, Chandigarh Police registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 11 police station against the unidentified woman.

PGIMER marks inquiry

Sharing that the patient was stable, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said she had been moved to the ICU of Trauma Centre and remained under observation.

“Dr Vanita Jain, a professor in the gynaecology department, is conducting an inquiry. The patient is suffering from puerperal sepsis with acute kidney injury. She was already quite sick before the injection incident,” he added.

While PGIMER security officer Gursharan Singh refused to comment on the CCTV findings, police officials said they were trying to identify the woman, while sharing that she didn’t appear to be one of the nurses.

As per sources, the woman was not wearing any nurse or doctor uniform.

Sources also said the patient had an inter-caste love marriage in 2022. Police, however, did not confirm whether the woman’s family had objected to her marriage and if this angle will be part of their probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out