PGIMER shocker: Hunt on for mystery woman who disappeared after injecting patient

Police are on the lookout for an unidentified woman who disappeared after administering an unknown injection to a female patient admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on November 15. Police registered a case for attempt to commit culpable homicide at the Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh. (HT File)

As per police, the patient, Harmeet Kaur, aged 25 and resident of Rajpura, was admitted to an ICU at PGIMERwith kidney problems after giving birth to a boy on November 3. On November 13, after recovering, she was shifted to the gynaecology ward on the third floor of Nehru Hospital, D Block.

Around 11 pm on November 15, while she was resting, an unidentified woman, appearing to be in the late 20s, entered the ward and told her sister-in-law Jatinder Kaur that she needed to administer an injection to Harmeet for her treatment.

While permitting the woman, Jatinder enquired about the injection and the woman’s name.

Having already administered the injection, the woman, on being questioned, immediately left without disclosing her name.

Alarmed, Jatinder alerted the police, alleging that the woman tried to kill Harmeet.

On her complaint, Chandigarh Police registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 11 police station against the unidentified woman.

PGIMER marks inquiry

Sharing that the patient was stable, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said she had been moved to the ICU of Trauma Centre and remained under observation.

“Dr Vanita Jain, a professor in the gynaecology department, is conducting an inquiry. The patient is suffering from puerperal sepsis with acute kidney injury. She was already quite sick before the injection incident,” he added.

While PGIMER security officer Gursharan Singh refused to comment on the CCTV findings, police officials said they were trying to identify the woman, while sharing that she didn’t appear to be one of the nurses.

As per sources, the woman was not wearing any nurse or doctor uniform.

Sources also said the patient had an inter-caste love marriage in 2022. Police, however, did not confirm whether the woman’s family had objected to her marriage and if this angle will be part of their probe.

