Negligent PGIMS-Rohtak SMO repatriated to Haryana health department

Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, director Dr SS Lohchab has recommended repatriation of Dr Sandeep, a senior medical officer who was assigned the duty of the birth and death registrar, to his parent department i.e. Haryana health department for negligence in uploading data of birth and death on the CRS portal.

In a letter to the additional chief secretary of the Haryana government’s medical department, the PGIMS director said Dr Sandeep was assigned the duty of registrar, birth and death, here since February 6, 2020, and the birth and death district registrar-cum-civil surgeon, Rohtak, found contraventions in the data of birth and death.

“An inspection was done by a committee formed by the Rohtak civil surgeon to investigate the irregularities/lapses in uploading the data on CRS portal and the committee found that more than 4,000 births were unregistered and almost a similar number of deaths were unregistered. He has also intimated in a letter dated March 13 this year that the data of 200-300 birth and registrations per month was not uploaded on the portal, which is a violation of government orders. The enquiry committee found that efforts were not made to clear the backlog by engaging the portal staff sincerely and staff was not sensitised to the seriousness of the problem,” the director said.

He further said several communications were made to resolve the problem of pilling of record and they kept blaming him.

“On the findings of the enquiry committee, legal opinion was obtained and it was opinionated that a chargesheet be issued by the health department,” said the PGIMS director in his letter, adding that a chargesheet is requested against him. Sandeep has been relieved from PGIMS, Rohtak, and repatriated to department of health with immediate effect on Thursday.

