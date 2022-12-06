PGT, TGT candidates from antyodaya families to get merit marks

: Even as eyebrows are being raised over the latest contractual recruitment push of the state government through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), the BJP-JJP coalition government on Tuesday said that the candidates hailing from antyodaya families having less than ₹ 1 lakh annual income will get 50 marks in the recruitment of PGT and TGT through HKRN. The candidates of antyodaya families with annual income of up to ₹ 1.80 lakh will be given 40 marks in merit, an official spokesperson said in a release. The TGT teachers hired through HKRN will get ₹ 25,000 and PGT teachers ₹ 29,000. It may be recalled that the state government has hired over 4,000 TGT and PGT teachers, while the process to recruit more than 4,800 TGT and PGT teachers is underway.

