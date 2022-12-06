Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 06, 2022 08:31 PM IST

The candidates hailing from antyodaya families having less than ₹ 1 lakh annual income will get 50 marks in the recruitment of PGT and TGT through HKRN

PGT, TGT candidates from antyodaya families to get merit marks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Even as eyebrows are being raised over the latest contractual recruitment push of the state government through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), the BJP-JJP coalition government on Tuesday said that the candidates hailing from antyodaya families having less than 1 lakh annual income will get 50 marks in the recruitment of PGT and TGT through HKRN. The candidates of antyodaya families with annual income of up to 1.80 lakh will be given 40 marks in merit, an official spokesperson said in a release. The TGT teachers hired through HKRN will get 25,000 and PGT teachers 29,000. It may be recalled that the state government has hired over 4,000 TGT and PGT teachers, while the process to recruit more than 4,800 TGT and PGT teachers is underway.

