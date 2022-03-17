Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PGTI meet: Chandigarh’s Ajeetesh Sandhu slips to tied 2nd on Day 2

Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu (63-68), the round one leader, joined Shamim Khan in tied second place after he carded a 68 on Day 2 of the PGTI Players Championship 2022 presented by Tollygunge Club in Kolkata on Wednesday
Chandigarh’s Ajeetesh Sandhu produced five birdies and three bogeys during his second round. (HT File)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

chdsportsdesk@hindustantimes.com

City’s Ajeetesh Sandhu (63-68), the round one leader, joined Shamim Khan in tied second place after he carded a 68 on Day 2 of the PGTI Players Championship 2022 presented by Tollygunge Club in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Rahil Gangjee, finding his knack with the longer putts at his original home course, returned a consistent four-under 66 to edge ahead by one shot in round two to take the lead. Gangjee (64-66), moved up one spot from his overnight tied second as his total read 10-under 130.

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh followed up his first round of 65 with a 68 to continue in tied eighth position for the second day running at seven-under 133.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, who shared second place with Shamim, produced five birdies and three bogeys during his second round.

The four players in tied fourth place at eight-under 132 were Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and the Sri Lankan duo of N Thangaraja and Vijitha Bandara.

