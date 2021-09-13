PGTI Players Golf C’ship: Jatiwal and team wins Pro-Am event

Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal from Panchkula led his team to victory at the Pro-Am event of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2021 presented by the Haryana government and Panchkula Golf Club on Sunday.

Jatiwal’s winning team comprised amateurs Sanjiv Rathee, Jitender Pal Sihag and Anurag Puri and posted a score of 58.6.

Viraj Madappa and his team of amateurs, SN Roy, Anil Sharma and RC Mishra were the runners-up with a score of 58.8.

The contest for the Incredible India closest to the pin on hole no. 4 was won by MP Singh, who landed it within five feet and 10 inches of the pin.