Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGTI Players Golf C’ship: Jatiwal and team wins Pro-Am event
chandigarh news

PGTI Players Golf C’ship: Jatiwal and team wins Pro-Am event

Jatiwal’s winning team comprised amateurs Sanjiv Rathee, Jitender Pal Sihag and Anurag Puri and posted a score of 58.6
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal and his team receiving their Pro-Am prizes from VS Kundu, additional chief secretary to the Haryana government (second from left) and Colonel AS Dhillon, general manager of Panchkula Golf Club (extreme left). (HT Photo)

Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal from Panchkula led his team to victory at the Pro-Am event of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2021 presented by the Haryana government and Panchkula Golf Club on Sunday.

Jatiwal’s winning team comprised amateurs Sanjiv Rathee, Jitender Pal Sihag and Anurag Puri and posted a score of 58.6.

Viraj Madappa and his team of amateurs, SN Roy, Anil Sharma and RC Mishra were the runners-up with a score of 58.8.

The contest for the Incredible India closest to the pin on hole no. 4 was won by MP Singh, who landed it within five feet and 10 inches of the pin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2 kids among 3 injured as JCB overturns in Mohali village

Three years on, Mohali all set to get second fire station in Sector 78

Students in Chandigarh find NEET scoring

Chandigarh residents raise issue with timers of traffic lights due to LED installation
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP