PGTI SSP Chawrasia Invitational: Chandigarh’s Karandeep takes lead on Day 1

After sealing his Asian Tour Card for next year recently, Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar got off to a flying start with a six-under 66 for the day one lead at the PGTI’s inaugural SSP Chawrasia Invitational on Wednesday.

Presented by TAKE, the ₹1-crore event is being played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC).

Abhinav Lohan of the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, shot a 67 to occupy second place. Gaganjeet Bhullar fired a 69 to be tied eighth, along with Manu Gandas, who is currently placed second in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings.

PGTI Rankings leader and Chandigarh’s ace golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu was a further shot behind in tied 12th position.

Tournament host SSP Chawrasia, Anirban Lahiri and Ajeetesh Sandhu were tied 19th with matching scores of 71. Shankar Das, too, shot a 71 to be the highest placed among the Kolkata golfers, along with SSP Chawrasia.

Karandeep didn’t look out of sorts despite returning to play at the RCGC after a long gap of five years. The 23-year-old four-time winner on the PGTI had an initial stutter when he bogeyed the 11th, but got on a roll after his 30-feet birdie conversion on the 13th.

Among Karandeep’s six other birdies were two 15-feet conversions. Currently fifth on the PGTI’s money list, he also picked up shots on both the par-5s, 15th and fourth.

Kochhar said, “I’m carrying on the momentum after having played well in Asia to lock my card for next season. That was in fact my biggest goal this year. I got going on the 13th where I holed a long putt on probably one of the toughest holes here at the RCGC. The birdie on the 13th kickstarted my round. The putter was also cooperative today and I hit the ball good, not leaving myself too many tough putts for pars. It’s fun to be back here at RCGC where I won the All India Amateur back in 2017, which I consider one of my most special weeks.”