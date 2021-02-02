Physical classes for PG first-year students begin at PEC

The first-year students of postgraduate (PG) courses at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, will be allowed to attend physical classes on campus from Wednesday.

The second-year students of PG courses and PhD scholars, involved in research, have already been allowed on campus. Classes at PEC were suspended last year in March after the outbreak of Covid-19.

There are around 150 students of PG first-year at PEC.

No decision on allowing UG students

The institute is, however, yet to take any decision on allowing undergraduate students to attend physical classes. A review of the situation is expected before they are allowed onto campus.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “We will keep looking at the prevailing situation and take the decision accordingly regarding the undergraduate students.”

Last year, PEC had decided to conduct the classes online from July 27 for the first semester of 2020-21 academic session. At present, PEC offers eight BTech courses and 14 MTech courses to over 3,000 students.

SOPs already notified

The first-year students of PG courses will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), which have already been notified by the institution. Wearing a face mask and carrying a personal hand sanitizer are mandatory.

It has been advised that anybody with symptoms of Covid-19 should immediately take medical assistance. As per the SOPs, all students and faculty members should sanitise their hands and personal items regularly.

Meeting about convocation held

A meeting was held at PEC last week with students to discuss the possibility of holding a physical conovocation, which was not held last year due to the pandemic. In October last year, a majority of PEC graduates had expressed willingness to have a physical event, whenever the situation normalised, rather than a virtual one this year. Nothing has been finalised yet.