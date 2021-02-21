Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15
Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will hold the annual convocation physically for graduating students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses on March 15
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will hold the annual convocation physically for graduating students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses on March 15.

However, their parents won’t be in attendance. In a survey conducted by the college, around 80% graduating students agreed to have the convocation in March, without their parents in attendance.

Last year, PEC had conducted a survey to assess if students wanted to have the ceremony physically or virtually. Most students had opted for a physical convocation.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi, said, “We have started preparations and committees have already been set up.”

Live telecast for parents

However, the ceremony will be telecast live, so that parents can watch their wards receiving their degrees in real time.

Sanjeev Kumar, dean of academic affairs and Arun Kumar Singh, associate dean of students affairs, are in charge of organising the annual convocation. The ceremony could not be held last year amid the pandemic.

The annual convocation at Panjab University was also not held last year and the varsity is yet to take a final call .

