Physical hearings set to resume at Punjab and Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday named single benches, which would take up cases through physical mode from Monday.

Physical hearing was suspended in March 2020 owing to the pandemic, and cases were being taken up through teleconferencing.

As many as 18 judges have been assigned for physical hearing of cases between February 8-12. For now, only three courts have been readied for the purpose and three more are expected to be added by February 15. The HC has a total of 48 judges including chief justice RS Jha.

The HC administration has also made the e-pass portal functional on the HC website and registrar grouping has been made the nodal officer for resolution of issues about issuance of passes. Two mobile numbers have been issued to help lawyers and other litigants regarding hearings: 7087218394 and 7087218395.

Work remained affected this week for five days as lawyers boycotted virtual hearings demanding physical opening of the courts. The work was boycotted as the administration deferred hearing of cases listed in February to May-June. The lawyers had even decided to approach the Supreme Court and the Centre, seeking transfer of chief justice and boycott of his court. However, after a meeting on February 4 between lawyers and the HC administration, these resolutions were taken back.

SOPs issued by HC admn

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the HC administration, e-passes will be issued to only one advocate in a case and his/her clerk. Senior advocates will be allowed only one assisting counsel.

No litigant will be permitted unless there are specific directions by the high court. Advocates will have to carry their identity cards with them and at any given time, not more than five advocates should be present inside a court. The high court has installed glass/polycarbonate partitions on the dais and on the lawyers’ tables with microphones. The courts would be sanitised twice a day after a session of two hours of hearing.

The HC authorities also said that lawyers would not need to make a mention of their case for listing and cases already admitted, where hearing had been deferred due to the pandemic, will be taken up on lawyers’ request with an application for urgent hearing.