Pick and drop at Chandigarh railway station: 1,000 fine withdrawn for now

Railway officials on Wednesday withdrew the ₹1,000 fine for parking vehicles in the Chandigarh railway station’s pick-and-drop lane for more than 30 minutes that was introduced last week as a measure to decongest the lane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the other charges up to ₹200 will stay. Under the new parking system, non-commercial vehicles are allowed free access to the pick-and-drop lane for only six minutes, following which they are charged ₹50 for staying parked for 6 to 15 minutes and ₹200 if the duration is between 15 and 30 minutes.

The charges for commercial vehicles begin the moment they enter the lane. While the charge is ₹30 for first six minutes, it remains the same as private vehicles for other durations.

The parking contract has been given for ₹11.15 crore for a five-year period.

Senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala, Hari Mohan, who was on a day-long inspection at the railway station on Wednesday, said, “The ₹1,000 penalty for staying parked beyond 30 minutes is being reviewed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The penalty is still expected to remain between ₹300 to ₹500.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON