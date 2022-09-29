Pick and drop at Chandigarh railway station: 1,000 fine withdrawn for now

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 29, 2022 04:27 AM IST

Railways is reviewing the penalty, which was introduced last week as a measure to decongest the pick-and-drop lane at the Chandigarh railway station

The 1,000 fine was being imposed on vehicles staying parked in the pick-and-drop lane of Chandigarh railway station for more than 30 minutes. (HT Photo)
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

Railway officials on Wednesday withdrew the 1,000 fine for parking vehicles in the Chandigarh railway station’s pick-and-drop lane for more than 30 minutes that was introduced last week as a measure to decongest the lane.

However, the other charges up to 200 will stay. Under the new parking system, non-commercial vehicles are allowed free access to the pick-and-drop lane for only six minutes, following which they are charged 50 for staying parked for 6 to 15 minutes and 200 if the duration is between 15 and 30 minutes.

The charges for commercial vehicles begin the moment they enter the lane. While the charge is 30 for first six minutes, it remains the same as private vehicles for other durations.

The parking contract has been given for 11.15 crore for a five-year period.

Senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala, Hari Mohan, who was on a day-long inspection at the railway station on Wednesday, said, “The 1,000 penalty for staying parked beyond 30 minutes is being reviewed.”

The penalty is still expected to remain between 300 to 500.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

