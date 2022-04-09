Pictorial booklet on key NGT decisions released in Chandigarh

A pictorial booklet “Green Verdict-2021” was released by justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairperson, National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Friday.

The book release was part of the inaugural ceremony of the environment protection awareness campaign being organised by the department of law, Panjab University (PU), and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The booklet highlights the NGT judgments in 2021, and provides information about environmental laws and standards for easy reference. It has been conceptualised and designed by Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, professor, department of community medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, and Suman Mor, chairperson, department of environment studies, PU.

A special address was given by PPCB chairperson Adarsh Pal, who stressed on the word “myself” in bringing positive changes in the world. Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, and former judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court justices Jasbir Singh and Pritam Pal were also present.

Panchkula MC gets ₹72.11-crore grant

Panchkula The Panchkula municipal corporation has received a grant of ₹72.11 crore from the Central Finance Commission (CFC) and State Finance Commission (SFC). Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goel said the amount will be spent on e-cycles and e-bikes, maintenance of roads and parks, and construction of new community centres. While ₹54.47 crore has been received from SFC, ₹17.64 crore is from CFC. The mayor said the grants were allotted according to the population data from Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) till December 31, 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spiritual fair at Maharashtra Bhawan tomorrow

Chandigarh A day-long “spiritual fair” will be organised by Ananda Sangha, Chandigarh, at Maharashtra Bhawan, Sector 19-D, on April 10. Several lectures, demonstrations and group meditation activities, with focus on kriya yoga, chakras and stress, will be the highlights of the spiritual fair, which will begin at 11 am.