PIL challenging jobs to kin of Punjab MLAs withdrawn

A public interest of litigation (PIL) challenging Punjab government’s decision to give jobs to sons two of MLAs was withdrawn on Tuesday.

The plea filed by one Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, a Mohali resident, was withdrawn in view of court’s observation that as appointment letters have not been issued to anyone, no cause of action survives.

Bajwa said he would challenge the appointments again, if job letters are issued to the beneficiaries. The plea was withdrawn with a liberty to file a fresh one, if there is a cause for the same.

The government’s move announcing jobs to two Congress MLAs’ sons earlier this month had resulted in a big political storm, and even people from within the party had opposed it. Subsequently, it is learnt one of the MLAs has turned down the government offer. The jobs were offered to the sons of Fateh Jung Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey, bringing them under the ambit of terror-affected families.

Bajwa’s son was offered a job of an inspector and Pandey’s son of a naib tehsildar.

The plea had argued that only C and D category jobs could be given under compassionate appointments policy and not group A and B. Further, it was also argued that these appointments have to be made “immediately” and not after 20-30 years as happened in this case. He had also argued that under the compassionate appointments policy, the grandchildren are not covered, hence the government decision is illegal and liable to be set aside.