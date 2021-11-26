Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PIL filed in Calcutta HC challenging BSF jurisdiction
chandigarh news

PIL filed in Calcutta HC challenging BSF jurisdiction

he Centre recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam
The governments of West Bengal and Punjab have objected to the Centre’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of BSF.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 12:41 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

A public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the central government’s power to decide the jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF) was moved before the Calcutta high court on Thursday.

The Centre recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the petitioner to serve notice to the BSF authority on the matter.

The bench directed that the matter will come up for hearing on December 14.

According to the petitioner’s lawyer Sabyasachi Chatterjee, the PIL claimed that the power of the central government under Section 139, Clause I, of BSF Act on deciding jurisdiction of the force is against the federal structure of the country.

Section 139 of the Act deals with powers and duties conferrable and imposable on members of the force.

The governments of West Bengal and Punjab have objected to the Centre’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of BSF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP