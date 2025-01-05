PIL for former Baddi SP’s reinstatement: Afroz opted for transfer, home secy, DGP tell HC

Himachal Pradesh home secretary and director general of police (DGP) told the high court on Saturday that 2018-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ilma Afroz had ‘opted to be transferred’ from Baddi. The state apprised the high court that Afroz had written a letter to the government, seeking the transfer and was then shifted to headquarters, where she has been serving since December 16. (HT File)

The division bench comprising chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Satyen Vaidya was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking reinstatement of Afroz as the Baddi superintendent of police (SP).

The case will be next taken up on January 9.

Afroz went on a 15-day leave starting November 7 amid reports of differences with Congress MLA from Doon Ram Kumar Chaudhary. The charge of Baddi SP was handed over to Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officer Vinod Kumar Dhiman on November 14.

One Sucha Ram, hailing from Nalagarh, had moved the Himachal Pradesh high court seeking Afroz’s reinstatement. The petition pointed out that during her tenure, Afroz took strict action against illegal mining, drug menace and organised crimes in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh development area.

The PIL alleged Afroz was ‘pressured’ into taking leave and law and order in the area ‘deteriorated’ after her transfer. The petition adds that there are 43 mining crusher units operated by local politicians on the border of Solan district near Punjab and Haryana. It claimed the police allegedly colluded with these ‘mafias’, ignoring directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the high court.

The petition points out a September 9 high court order, which directed that the Baddi SP not be transferred without the court’s permission.

During the assembly’s monsoon session in September, MLA Chaudhary filed a privilege motion against Afroz, accusing her of breaching his privacy. The inquiry was assigned to deputy inspector general (DIG) Abhishek Dullar.