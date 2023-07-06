24×7 canal water supply project Ludhiana: World Bank team, MC officials, MLAs hold review meet

: With the pilot project under the 24×7 canal-based water supply project under the World Bank near completion, the civic body, World Bank officials and legislators held a review meeting on Thursday.

The officials said that the civil work to execute the project in the whole city will be started in the coming days.

MLAs, including Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Hardeep Singh Mundian along with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal participated in the meeting and discussed the project with World Bank. The team of WB officials was led by senior water specialist Srinivas Podipireddy

The legislators stated that this project is among the major initiatives being taken by the state government to provide 24*7 water supply to the residents. Also, this will help in saving the groundwater as under this project, the surface water of the canal would be treated and supplied to the households, they added.

During the meeting, discussions were also held about the implementation of the World Bank-funded project, under which 24X7 water supply would be provided to each and every household of the city.

The authorities stated that the project would be implemented in two phases and the civil work under the first phase of the project would be started soon. Initially, demo zones would also be established to conduct trials under the project.

Under this project, a 580 mld water treatment plant (WTP) would be established in the village Bilga (near Sahnewal) and treated water would be supplied to the city through supply lines. The authorities stated that the tendering process is going on for taking up the first phase of the project. The capital cost of the first phase of the project is around ₹1,200 crore.

The MC commissioner said that positive discussions were held during the meeting and the project is expected to start at ground level soon.