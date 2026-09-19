Pilot targets AAP, BJP over Punjab’s drug crisis, law and order situation

Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot has criticised both the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Centre over the state’s drug crisis, questioning their response to the growing problem and calling for concrete action against the entire supply network.

Targeting the AAP government, Pilot said it had come to power in 2022 on the promise of making Punjab drug-free within three months, but alleged that the problem remained serious on the ground. (HT)

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While posting on X, Pilot said Punjab’s drug crisis was “no longer hidden from anyone”, pointing out that Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Ludhiana had recently been classified as “ultra-sensitive” districts. He said the classification highlighted the seriousness of the drug problem in the state.

Targeting the AAP government, Pilot said it had come to power in 2022 on the promise of making Punjab drug-free within three months, but alleged that the problem remained serious on the ground.

He also questioned the BJP-led Centre over drug trafficking into the country and the seizure of a high-value drug consignment at Mundra Port. He described the BJP’s “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” as an electoral exercise.

“Questions must be asked to both,” Pilot said, calling on the state and central governments to take concrete steps to dismantle the drug network and act against those involved at every level of the supply chain.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is a question about the future of an entire generation of Punjab,” he said, adding that drug abuse was affecting young people and families across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a question about the future of an entire generation of Punjab,” he said, adding that drug abuse was affecting young people and families across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Pilot also raised concerns over the recent attacks on police personnel, linking them to the broader law-and-order situation. Referring to the murder of ASI Harjeet Singh, who was shot while on duty in Amritsar, Pilot described the incident as ‘extremely tragic and alarming’ and expressed condolences to his family.

He also referred to the September 11 shooting of ASI Jaswant Singh, who was injured in the attack. Pilot said the occurrence of such incidents within a week was a ‘serious warning’.

“If those responsible for public safety are not safe themselves, it is natural for questions to arise about the state’s security, and law-and-order situation,” he posted on X

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