Pinjore man sets himself on fire, suffers 70% burns

Was upset over a 24-year-old woman rejecting his marriage proposal; admitted at PGIMER in critical condition
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:29 AM IST
(Representative/ HT File)

Upset over a woman turning down his marriage proposal, a 26-year-old man immolated himself outside her house in Kalka on Friday night.

A resident of Dharampur Colony, Pinjore, the man suffered 70% burns in the suicide bid and was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he remains critical.

According to police, around 8.30pm on Friday, the man, who is currently unemployed, rushed into the 24-year-old woman’s house in Kalka.

He doused himself with petrol on the first floor and set himself on fire. He grabbed the woman’s grandfather, who is around 70 years old, to burn him as well. However, the woman’s mother rescued the elderly man, who had suffered light burns on the arms and legs by then.

The woman’s family said the man had visited their house on February 12 under drunken stupor and threatened to marry her by force. They had informed the police about this, but chose to drop the complaint on his parents’ request.

Police have now booked him under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and 452 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalka police station.

