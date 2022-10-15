Pistols recovered on revelations made by jailed gangsters

The Punjab Police on Friday recovered six pistols, including two foreign-made, from different locations on the revelations made by two jailed gangsters.

The recovered pistols include one Austrian-made 9mm Glock pistol, one made-in-China CF-98 pistol along with four country-made .315 bore pistols with 12 live cartridges.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Ropar Range-cum-Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Tanranjit Singh, alias Tanna, was nominated as an accused in an FIR dated July 29, 2022, at the Sirhind police station. On his interrogation, he revealed that he had received a consignment of 11 sophisticated weapons smuggled from across the border by Pakistan-based ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, alias Baba, of which the police had recovered nine weapons and two are still with him, he said.

“Following this, one CF-98 pistol and two .315. bore pistols were recovered from his friend’s house in Lopoke, Amritsar,” he said.

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said on the disclosure of Tanna, the police have also brought another gangster Jaspal Singh, alias Jassi, from Kapurthala Jail and recovered the remaining Glock pistol along with two-country made pistols from his associate Laadi’s home in Hoshiarpur.

With this recovery, the CIA Fatehgarh Sahib team has managed to recover the entire chunk of the weapon consignment sent by Lakhbir Rode from Pakistan.

Tanna’s name also figured in a recent extortion case in Bathinda, where Goldy Brar, Manpreet, alias Manna, and Taranjit, alias Tanna, recently extorted money from a Bathinda-based businessman.