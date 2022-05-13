Pitbull goes on rampage, attacks five people in Mohali’s Phase 10

A pet pitbull dog attacked five people, including a visually impaired man, in SBI Colony, Phase 10 on Wednesday.

The dog bit the visually impaired man, Somnath, 33, in the leg and left four others, including a child, also seriously injured. Somnath was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for treatment.

Even as residents alleged that the dog had bitten many people on two previous incidents and also killed a stray dog in a fight, police had not registered a case against the owner until Thursday.

Phase 11 station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said the dog owner promised to abandon the animal away from the residential areas. Meanwhile, residents alleged that the dog owner had made similar assurances in the past as well, but failed to act on them and the police had also not taken any action against him.