PITEX sees 3.5 lakh visitors in 5 days

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 07:52 am IST

A total 17 state departments, including Markfed, PSIEC, Invest Punjab, and Startup Punjab took part in the expo along with artisans and sellers from Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan.

The 19th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, saw a footfall of over 3.5 lakh visitors over the last five days, PHDCCI Punjab Chapter Chairman Karn Gilhotra said in his concluding address. Last year, the expo had recorded a footfall of 3.43 lakh visitors.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria with Karan Gilhotra, chair, PHDCCI, Punjab chapter (R), during the 19th Punjab International Trade Expo in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the chief guest on the final day, said businessmen and industrialists play a big role in the growth of the state and urged them to join hands with new startups and give more power to the “Make in India” campaign. The governor also praised everyone who made the event successful – industry leaders, exhibitors, foreign guests, and visitors. “In the last few years, PITEX has grown into a trusted event that connects Punjab businessmen with markets all over the world,” he added. Gilhotra said PITEX started in 2005 with only 50 stalls. Today more than 550 businessmen joined the fair. “If we had more space, even more people would have come,” he added.

