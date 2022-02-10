Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Sector 25 community centre gets a makeover
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Sector 25 community centre gets a makeover

Chandigarh Smart City Limited transformed the Community Livelihood Centre, Sector 25, into a citizen engagement place under “Placemaking Marathon 2.0 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations”
Under the “Placemaking Marathon 2.0 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations”, the community centre, Sector 25, Chandigarh, got a makeover. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Smart City Limited transformed the Community Livelihood Centre, Sector 25, into a citizen engagement place within 75 hours from February 7 to 9 under the “Placemaking Marathon 2.0 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations”.

It was a zero-waste event as per Swachh Survekshan 2022 guidelines and recycled material was used to transform the area in line with the concept “Waste to wonderland”.

There was the active involvement of local community and self-help groups (SHGs) in the event.

Sharing information, Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner-cum-CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, said engagement areas, including community seating, amphitheatre for students, a permanent exhibition space for SHGs to display their products, repainting of the gazebo, transformation of badminton court into an interactive play area, obstacle course made from waste tyres and waste wooden logs, sandpit and scribble wall, were developed during the marathon.

The SHG exhibited various products like paintings, embroidery works, and bangles. The event was concluded with the distribution of copies of ‘Swachhata Ke Rang’ among local children and felicitation of the self-help groups.

RELATED STORIES

Purva Garg, special CEO, CSCL; Anil Garg, additional CEO, CSCL, and NP Sharma, chief engineer, MCC-cum-CGM, CSCL, were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP