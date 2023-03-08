Plans afoot to make Haryana TB-free before 2025 deadline: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that the BJP-JJP government will strive to make Haryana the first state in the country to be TB-free and achieve this target earlier than the deadline Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has set to make India TB-free by 2025.

The chief minister was apprised that Haryana’s score in TB-free score for the year 2022 released by the Central government is 85, while the national score is 82. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To achieve this goal, a State Task Force (STF) will be formed under which government and private sector medical institutes and doctors will work together to make Haryana TB-free,” said Khattar while chairing a meeting regarding the TB-free Haryana campaign.

The chief minister directed to integrate the data of all the private clinics and nursing homes treating TB patients. He directed that mobile units be deployed in each district to detect TB patients, which would conduct door-to-door TB diagnosis tests.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Medanta hospital, who attended the meeting virtually informed that health department is working closely with Medanta hospital to eradicate TB. He said six mobile vans equipped with digital X-ray and CB net machines are going to the districts to conduct the health checkups of the citizens. In the coming days, the number of these vans will be increased so that all the districts can be covered, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister was apprised that Haryana’s score in TB-free score for the year 2022 released by the Central government is 85, while the national score is 82. As many as 63,060 TB patients have been successfully treated in the state.