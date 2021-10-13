Plastic factory tragedy: Four years on, Ludhiana MC finally hires deceased firefighter’s sister

After struggling for four years, the sister of the firefighter who was killed in the plastic factory tragedy was appointed as a municipal corporation clerk on compassionate grounds on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Handing over the appointment letter to Harpreet Kaur at the civic body’s Zone D office, mayor Balkar Sandhu said the firefighter, Manpreet Singh, had been hired on a contractual basis and the local bodies’ department had to go through a complicated process to provide his sister with a regular job.

On November 2017, a plastic factory had collapsed near Suffiyan Chowk after a fire broke out on the premises. Sixteen people, including nine firefighters, perished in the tragedy.

In the aftermath of the building collapse, the state government had announced compensation and a government job to the victims’ kin. However, Manpreet, and Vishal, another firefighter, were contractual workers, so special permission was required for providing their kin with a regular job.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manpreet’s father, Malkit Singh said, “We had to go to the municipal corporation offices several times, but at least they provided my daughter with a job, which is appreciable.”

The mayor said, “The process was delayed as the MC had to take special permissions. Manpreet’s sister has been appointed as a clerk and will be deputed to the Zone B office, which is closer to her house in the Mundiyan area.”