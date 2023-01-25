Plastic kite string: Police warns of strict action against violators in Ludhiana

Following repeated deadly incidents caused by banned plastic kite strings, the Samrala police started using drones to discourage use of the notorious threat.

The police said they will take stringent action against those using the plastic kite strings despite the ban.

If a minor is found flying a kite using a plastic kite strings, then an action will be taken action against his/her parents, the police added.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Waryam Singh said to discourage the use of banned plastic kite strings in the district they formed special teams equipped with drone cameras.

Plastic kite strings are three times stronger than the normal kite thread, he added.

He also added that the police will lodge an attempt to murder case against the people using or selling plastic kite strings.

In a recent incident, a four-year-old boy received 120 stitches after the kite string got stuck to his face near Neelon on January 13. The boy, Harjot Singh, had undergone surgery.

Meanwhile, on January 15, a 19-year-old woman Shubhneet Kaur of Doraha, who was returning home on her scooter after finishing up with the day, a plastic kite string got entangled around her neck. She suffered severe injuries on her neck and fell on the road. The woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Ludhiana.