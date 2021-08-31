Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Players ecstatic over Gatka being included In Khelo India Games

National Gatka Association president Harjit Singh Grewal on Monday said that the Gatka Association of Punjab is working vigorously to promote the Sikh martial art in all the districts of the state and has also been organising camps for referees and coaches
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:51 AM IST
National Gatka Association president said that under the leadership of World Gatka Federation, the game will soon be inducted in the Olympics (HT file)

Gatka performers are enthralled as the of popular Punjabi martial art has been included in the Khelo India Youth Games in February next year.

National Gatka Association president Harjit Singh Grewal on Monday said that the Gatka Association of Punjab is working vigorously to promote the game in all the districts of the state and has also been organising camps for referees and coaches.

While presiding over a meeting of the District Gatka Association at Gill village, Grewal said that under the aegis of the World Gatka Federation, refresher courses are being held to impart necessary training to coaches and referees according to a new rule book prepared by the National Gatka Association of India.

Grewal was accompanied by senior vice-president Sarbjeet Singh and International Sikh Martial Art Council’s Ludhiana coordinator Gurpreet Singh Batahari.

Addressing players and coaches, Grewal said that under the leadership of World Gatka Federation, the game will soon be inducted in the Olympics. He added that persistent efforts will be made in the coming months to ensure a bright future for the players.

Those present on the occasion included Jaspreet Singh, Gursewak Singh, Pawandeep Singh Mankoo, Gurwinder Singh Ladi, Bhagwan Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh Balara, Fateh Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Pardeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Parmjeet Singh Pammi, Jarnail Singh and others representatives of association.

