Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Players should focus on their game: Haryana sports minister on Sushil’s arrest
chandigarh news

Players should focus on their game: Haryana sports minister on Sushil’s arrest

The Pehowa MLA was in Ambala to attend a social event by an NGO at the civil hospital, where he also donated ₹2 lakh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh serving lunch at an NGO’s event in Ambala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Expressing regret over the high-profile murder case of international wrestler Sagar Dhankar in Delhi and arrest of Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar by Delhi Police, Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh on Tuesday said that players should rather focus on their game than getting involved in such matters.

“It’s tragic to see how such a fine sportsman who has brought Olympic glory to the nation twice gets involved in such cases,” the minister, former captain of the Indian national hockey team, added.

He further said that players have a short span of professional life, where they have to struggle, win and prove themselves.

“I would suggest that they focus on their game and practise. That is the only thing that is going to build their careers,” he added.

On preparations for Khelo India Youth Games 2021 where the state will be the host amid the ongoing pandemic, Sandeep said the games are scheduled to begin on November 21.

“We will follow the pattern that will be adopted during the Tokyo Olympics. Even now, the stadiums are closed and all training sessions are confined to online mode to avoid the spread of infection,” he told the reporters.

The Pehowa MLA was in Ambala to attend a social event by an NGO at the City civil hospital, where he also donated 2 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP