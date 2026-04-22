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Plea filed in HC against Punjab's anti-sacrilege law

Plea filed in HC against Punjab's anti-sacrilege law

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 08:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking quashing of the anti-sacrilege law brought by the Punjab government that proposes stricter punishment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Plea filed in HC against Punjab's anti-sacrilege law

The petition, filed by Jalandhar-based resident Simranjeet Singh, is yet to be taken up for hearing.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2026 was unanimously passed by the Punjab assembly during a special session on April 13. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his assent to the bill on April 17.

The Punjab government on Monday notified the anti-sacrilege bill.

Among the grounds for challenging the constitutional validity of the anti-sacrilege law, the petitioner mentioned that the impugned Act creates criminal penalties, including life imprisonment under Section 5, which is a subject in the Concurrent List.

As these penalties are inconsistent with the existing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , the Act required the assent of the President of India to be valid. The Gazette confirms that only the governor's assent was obtained, rendering the entire Act procedurally void and unconstitutional, the petitioner contended.

Any person, who in criminal conspiracy, commits sacrilege with an intention to disrupt peace or communal harmony shall get a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment, extendable up to life imprisonment, along with a fine of 5 lakh which may extend to 25 lakh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
guru granth sahib life imprisonment punjab government chandigarh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Plea filed in HC against Punjab's anti-sacrilege law
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