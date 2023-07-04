Attack on Indian mission in London: HC notice to Centre, Punjab on plea to bring KLF chief Khanda’s body to Moga

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response on a plea from the sister of Avtar Singh Khanda, an accused in the attack on the Indian high commission in London in March.

Named as the principal orchestrator of the March 19 violence at the Indian high commission in London by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the self-styled chief of designated terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Khanda, died in Sandwell hospital in Birmingham last month.

The plea by Jaspreet Kaur seeks directions to the central government to allow her to bring his body from the UK to their hometown Moga in Punjab to perform his last rites.

The plea says Khanda died on June 15 and his mortal remains are lying there for post-mortem and other investigations. It was Khanda’s last wish that his body should be cremated in Moga and the ashes be immersed at Kiratpur Sahib, it says, adding that she would transport the remains at her own cost.

A representation was given to the office of the Indian high commissioner in London and the central government but has not received a response as yet, the plea adds. The bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj has sought response from the Centre and Punjab by July 10.

