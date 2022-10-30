Plunging into grassroot politics, kin of heavyweights too in fray for zila parishad polls

: Eyeing to play a key role in the state politics in future, kin of prominent political leaders in Haryana are trying their fate in the grassroots by contesting in the zila parishad polls in the state and using it as a stepping stone to propel their political career.

The key contest is expected to be between another Chautala family. Former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala’s grandson Karan Chautala, who is the elder son of INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, is contesting the zila parishad election against his uncle Gagandeep, son of power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala from ward number 6 in Sirsa’s Rania.

Rania constituency is represented by Ranjit Singh and this seat, in the 2014 and 2009 assembly elections, was won by the INLD. Ranjit Singh and OP Chautala are the sons of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and tussle between the two brothers was seen over their father’s political legacy. Finally, OP Chautala was considered as the heir of Devi Lal’s legacy.

BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini is also in the fray for zila parishad polls from Ambala’s ward number 4. She is contesting on BJP’s symbol and pitted against Avinash Rana of INLD and AAP’s Kanwal Jeet.

Jannayak Janata party (JJP)’s Bhiwani president Vijay Gothra’s wife Santosh Sheoran is contesting the zila parishad election from ward number 19 in the district.

Santosh said she is raising the issues of crime against women, education, clean potable water, health and some other local issues.

“Our party is in power and I will try to improve the rural infrastructure if I win the poll,” she added.

On being asked about his son Gagandeep contesting the zila parishad election, Ranjit Singh said Devi Lal was never in favour of his family members contesting zila parishad polls and he always preferred to contest assembly and parliamentary polls.

“Now, a new generation has come and we can’t stop them from contesting the poll,” he added.

JJP’s student INSO leaders in fray

Rulling BJP’s junior alliance partner JJP’s student wing Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) has plunged into the zila parishad election. INSO spokesman Mohit Sahu is contesting from ward number 1 in Charkhi Dadri, INSO’s Bhiwani district President Sethi Dhanana is in the fray from ward number 2 in the district, Satinder Singh from Rewari’s ward number 18 and INSO’s Maharshi Dayanand University president Ravi Redhu’s wife Megha Devi is contesting from ward number 2 in Jhajjar.