Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PM Modi lauds Khattar’s ‘innovative governance’
chandigarh news

PM Modi lauds Khattar’s ‘innovative governance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute, Badsa in Jhajjar through video conferencing
PM Modi inaugurated the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar’s Badsa through video conferencing on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute, Badsa in Jhajjar through video conferencing.

An official spokesperson said Modi, while inaugurating the centre, said with this facility, patients coming to the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar will get much relief.

The PM also lauded Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He said the Haryana government, with Khattar at helm, is “the most constructive and innovative government of the last five decades”.

“The way the Haryana government is doing innovative work under Khattar’s leadership, the state has become a source of inspiration for other states,” Modi said.

The PM lauded the Infosys Foundation for building the Vishram Sadan and AIIMS Jhajjar for providing land, electricity and water for it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tosham MLA accuses Haryana govt of not conducting ‘special girdawari’

Saints played significant role in preserving India’s culture, values: Lok Sabha speaker

SKM demands probe by SC judge in Singhu lynching incident

Public ways should not be occupied for protests, reiterates SC
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP