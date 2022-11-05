PM Modi mourns death of India’s first voter, says his outlook towards democracy inspiring

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 04:03 PM IST

Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 105 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Saturday morning, had voted through postal ballot on November 2, discharging his duty till the end

India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi was cremated with full state honours at his native village of Kalpa in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByPTI and HTC

Sundernagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 105 at his house in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Saturday morning.

On November 2, Negi had cast his vote for the state’s assembly elections through postal ballot, the Election Commission said.

Addressing a rally at Sundernagar in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district of Mandi for the November 12 assembly elections in the hill state, Modi said, “The centenarian voted 34 times. Just a few days ago, he voted through postal ballot. Even before his demise, he discharged his duty.”

Modi said Negi’s outlook towards democracy will inspire the country’s youngsters. “With a heavy heart, I bow my head to pay homage and express my deepest condolences to his kin,” the Prime Minister said.

Negi was cremated with full state honours at his native village.

Condolences pour in for poll icon

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled Negi’s death, saying he was saddened over his sudden demise.

BJP national president Jagat Parkash Nadda, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, and state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap also mourned his death.

State chief electoral officer Maneesh Garg said Negi was a poll icon and had motivated generations to exercise their right to franchise and helped strengthen the democratic set-up.

“It’s a sad day for all of us today,” said Congress leader Alka Lamba.

