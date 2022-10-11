PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat from HP’s Una on October 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of ₹1,923-crore bulk drug park and flag off Vande Bharat express from Una on Thursday.

The PM will address a public meeting in Una and later fly to Chamba. The central government on Tuesday gave its final approval to the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited on October 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DPR submitted by the state was evaluated by IFCI Limited, the project management agency, and was presented before the scheme steering committee on October 8.

Major common infrastructure facilities being developed under the scheme include a common effluent treatment plant, storm water drain network, common solvent storage system, solvent recovery and distillation common warehouse, internal power distribution network and emergency response centre among others. Industrial units will be established on 894.64 acres of this park.

The central government on Tuesday conveyed its consent to chief secretary RD Dhiman.

The expected investment is ₹50,000 crore in and outside the park with employment opportunities for around 30,000 people.