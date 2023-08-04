PM Modi to virtually launch modernisation work on 15 railway stations in Ambala division

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for 509 Amrit Bharat Stations in the country on Sunday out of which 15 stations under the Ambala Railway Division have been selected for modernisation work at a cost of around ₹165 crore in the first phase.

PM Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for 509 Amrit Bharat Stations in the country on Sunday out of which 15 stations under the Ambala Railway Division have been selected for modernisation work at a cost of around ₹ 165 crore in the first phase.

The stations under the division include Kalka, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri and Ambala City in Haryana; Malerkotla, Patiala, Sirhind, SAS Nagar Mohali, Dhuri, Abohar, Anandpur Sahib, Nangal Dam, Rupnagar and Sangrur in Punjab; Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The division has planned mega launch events at above 15 stations along with Chandigarh railway station that is being revamped as a world-class station by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) at a cost of ₹462 crore.

In a statement, senior divisional commercial manager Naveen Jha said that for the event at 16 locations, the railway has invited local legislators, councillors, Padma Awardees, gallantry award winners, NGOs, as well as officials from the state administration, district administrations and civic bodies.

The scheme involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like clean toilets, lift/escalators, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia said that the modernisation works include creation of facilities for the comfort of passengers, cleanliness and soft up-gradation of the building structure, improvement in height and entry gate with proper lighting.

The RLDA will also re-develop Bathinda Junction and Ambala Cantonment railway stations. While a master plan worth ₹250 crore has been approved for Bathinda, the work is yet to begin at Ambala, the DRM said.

