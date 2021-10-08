PM Modi virtually inaugurates Kaithal, Panipat PSA oxygen plants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants set up at Kaithal and Panipat civil hospitals.

These are some of the 35 new PSA oxygen plants set up financed by the PM Cares Fund and it will generate 1,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen every minute.

Haryana minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda also attended the programme along with local MLA Leela Ram Gurjar.

She said the oxygen plant will prove to be a boon for people of Kaithal as there will be no shortage of LMO in future.

Kaithal deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Dhaiya said setting up of this PSA oxygen plant gave boost to preparations for the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this plant will also be a storage plant for any immediate need of the LMO. Dhaiya said the 150 beds of the civil hospital will be provided with a piped supply of LMO.

Another such plant was inaugurated at Panipat civil hospital as BJP MLA Pramod Vij said the plant was set up with ₹2 crore under the PM Cares Fund. He said 100 beds of the civil hospital will get piped supply of the LMO from this plant.