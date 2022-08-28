PM Modi virtually lays stone of Maruti Suzuki’s plant in Sonepat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki’s third plant at Industrial Model Township (IMT) at Kharkhoda in Sonepat through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that this expansion will form the basis of immense future potential for Suzuki.

“The success of Maruti Suzuki is also a sign of strong India-Japan partnership and the tie-up between the two nations has reached new heights in the last eight years,” he added.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking out time and laying the foundation stone of the project.

“I appreciate the decision of Maruti Suzuki to set up its third plant in Haryana and this depicts that India is moving towards realising the dream of self-reliant India and Make in India. This project will usher the next phase of the industrial revolution in Haryana. More than 11,000 people will get employment from this plant. The Maruti Suzuki Company has completed four decades in Haryana. The company has made a remarkable contribution to giving Haryana a special identity in the automobile sector. Out of 1,450 Japanese companies in India, 28 percent have invested in Haryana. We do not believe in B to B, G to G but H to H i.e. heart to heart relationship,” the CM added.

He said that the Centre has given many projects to Haryana, including the western dedicated freight corridor, rail coach repair factory, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressway, Ballabgarh-Mujesar, Mundka Bahadurgarh, Gurugram.

“The Union government has given the country’s first elevated railway track in Rohtak, Rohtak-Meham-Hansi railway line and the National Cancer Institute at AIIMS, Jhajjar. Despite the Covid pandemic, many big companies invested in Haryana,” the CM added.

Khattar said the state government has taken several effective steps to create a conducive environment for industry and business.

“In the last few years, an investment of ₹40,000 crore has come to Haryana. We are continuously increasing our exports. The goal of the state government is to double the exports in the coming times,” the CM added.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who was also present on the occasion, said that with the establishment of these two plants in Kharkhoda, this area would develop on the lines of Gurugram and a large number of subsidiaries will also set up their industries here.

“Our government will spend ₹900 crore on infrastructure facilities for the development of IMT, Kharkhoda. At present, about 50 percent of the cars made in India are produced in Haryana. This plant will be established on 800 acres and 100 acres of land, respectively, at a cost of more than ₹18,000 crore. This will generate employment for nearly 11,000 persons. The first phase of this plant will be commissioned by 2025 with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum,” Dushyant added.

