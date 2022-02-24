Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi will hold another round of talks with Sikh leaders: Manjinder Singh Sirsa
chandigarh news

PM Modi will hold another round of talks with Sikh leaders: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said PM Narendra Modi will hold another round of talks with the representatives of the Sikh community soon to address their grievances
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa was in Ludhiana to offer his condolences to the family of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu who recently died in a road accident. He said PM Narendra Modi will hold another round of talks with the representatives of the Sikh community soon. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another round of talks with the representatives of the Sikh community soon to address their grievances. The PM had hosted prominent Sikhs from across the country on February 18.

When asked about any talk of a post-poll alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sirsa said, “The BJP aims at the welfare of Punjab and is not here to help any specific party in achieving their political goals. At the same time, in order to end the menace of drugs and mafia rule, the BJP will not hesitate to form an alliance. However, the final decision of an alliance with SAD will be taken by the high command.”

Sirsa was here in Ludhiana to offer his condolences to the family of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu who recently died in an accident. He cautioned that anti-national forces were trying to exploit the emotions of the community following the death of Deep Sidhu.

