PM security breach: Congress MP Manish Tewari seeks probe by sitting HC judge

Hours after the Punjab government set up a panel under a retired judge to look into the lapses that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Wednesday, Anandpur Sahib Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday sought a probe into the entire sequence of events by a sitting judge of the high court to establish the facts.

Calling the incident “most unfortunate”, Tewari said that the security breach involving the Prime Minister is a sensitive matter and should not be turned into a political football. “I have been carefully watching the unfolding controversy about @PMOIndia’s trip to Punjab yesterday. I did not want to give a kneejerk off the cuff anodyne reaction. What happened yesterday was most unfortunate, it should not have happened,” the former Union information and broadcasting minister posted on Twitter.

In another tweet, the senior Congress leader said the PM’s security is governed by an Act of Parliament – The SPG Act of 1988 as amended in 2019. “Security breach involving @PMOIndia is a sensitive matter & should not be turned into a political football. Let entire sequence of events be inquired into by a sitting judge of the High Court to establish correct facts (sic),” he tweeted.

Tewari posted the tweets four hours after the state government constituted a committee, comprising Justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retd) and principal secretary, home affairs and justice, Anurag Verma.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within three days.