PM’s security breach: Congress, orchestrated the episode: Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma

Ludhiana: Amid political turmoil over security lapses during Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi Ferozepur visit, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma accused the Congress of conspiring against the PM.

Addressing a press conference at a hotel on Ferozepur road on Saturday, Sharma lambasted chief minister (CM) Charanjit Channi and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu for using foul language against the PM.

He alleged that CM Channi is making false claims about not being aware of the PM’s route plan, as the Special Protection Group (SPG) for the PM’s security had apprised the state government over the same three days ahead of the visit. He further claims that the state was apprised of the threat perception, but still failed to take proper action.

“CM Channi said that nothing happened to the PM. Does this mean that he was waiting for something to happen to the PM of the country. A number of blasts have been reported in border areas of Ferozepur/Jalalabad in the past, but still the PM’s security was compromised. Channi did not accompany the PM as the Congress had orchestrated the entire episode. This is why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is keeping mum on the entire episode,” said Sharma.

Responding to the allegations levelled by Sidhu regarding disrespect of Punjabis by the BJP, Sharma said the PPCC president should first answer whether calling Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan and hugging the Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was not disrespectful to the tricolor.

Sharma added that Sidhu and the Congress just wanted to gain power and were not concerned with Punjab or Punjabis. Other BJP leaders also raised questions over the FIR lodged by the state in the case.

Speaking on imposition of the Model Code of Conduct in the state, Sharma said it will be a challenge for the Election Commission to conduct peaceful polls in the state as concerns regarding the law and order has taken a back seat under the Congress-led government.

