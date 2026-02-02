Jalandhar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday stepped up its political outreach in Punjab with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar, an influential centre of the Ravidassia community, a key Dalit group in the state. PM’s visit to Dera Ballan seen as BJP outreach to Dalit vote bank

The visit is being seen as significant in the context of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, with the Dalit community accounting for nearly one-third of the state’s population. The dera holds considerable sway in the Doaba region, having 23 of Punjab’s 117 assembly seats.

Dalits make up nearly 45% of the population in the region, and the dera is believed to influence voters in at least 19 assembly segments. Punjab has the highest Dalit population in the country at around 32%. In the 2022 assembly elections, the dera factor helped the Congress retain influence in Doaba, where it won 10 seats despite a sweeping victory by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) statewide.

Before addressing the gathering, PM Modi bowed to touch the feet of dera head Sant Niranjan Dass as a mark of respect. He also paid obeisance at the dera along with Sant Niranjan Dass. In a speech lasting over 20 minutes, Modi said he had decided to visit the pious place of Guru Ravidas after receiving a personal invitation from the dera management.

“Punjab di iss dharti nu main naman karda haan,” Modi said in Punjabi, drawing applause from the audience.

Modi praises dera’s contributions

Praising the dera’s social contributions, Modi said it had played a vital role in education, healthcare and in spreading the teachings of Guru Ravidas globally. “Seeing his work, we have decided to confer the Padma Shri on Sant Niranjan Dass ji,” the PM said, striking a direct chord with the Dalit community.

Modi also said he felt indebted to the dera management for holding ‘ardaas’ on his birthday. “This is not a normal gesture for me. It holds great importance in my life,” he said, urging people to follow the teachings of Guru Ravidas to promote equality and eradicate caste discrimination.

Senior BJP leaders were present at the event, underscoring what is being viewed as the party’s broader strategy to expand its religious and political footprint in Punjab, where it has traditionally struggled electorally.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar dismissed opposition claims that the visit was aimed at polarisation. “This is the same Prime Minister who celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. His visit is a message of fraternity among communities,” Jakhar said.

About the dera

Founded in 1895 by Sant Pipal Das, Dera Sachkhand Ballan initially followed the Guru Granth Sahib, which includes the verses of Guru Ravidas. However, the sect’s trajectory changed after the 2009 assassination of its deputy head, Sant Ramanand, in Vienna, an attack in which Sant Niranjan Dass was injured.

In 2010, the dera formally announced the formation of a separate Ravidassia religion, replacing the Guru Granth Sahib with its own holy scripture, the Amrit Bani: Satguru Ravidass Granth.