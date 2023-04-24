Punjab National Bank cashier booked for fraud in Kaithal

An employee of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been booked for allegedly cheating several account holders of several lakhs. As per the FIR, the police have booked the accused, Rambir, posted as cashier in the Nauch village branch of the PNB in Kaithal under Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the account holders. The matter came to light when several account holders reached at the bank and held a protest. As per victims, Rambir had withdrawn the money from their accounts without their consent and fled. They came to know about the fraud when they got the message of withdrawal of money from their bank accounts and when they came to the bank to verify the withdrawal, they found that the cashier was not coming to the bank. The residents alleged that the cashier never gave them slip of the deposit. Kaithal SP Abhishek Jorwal said a case has been registered and investigation is on.

A cashier of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been booked for allegedly cheating several account holders of several lakhs in Kaithal. (Representational image)

Passport Seva Kendra to remain open on Saturday

Chandigarh The Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Ambala, Chandigarh and Ludhiana will remain open on Saturday (April 29) to meet the increasing demand for passports in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs has decided that additional appointments will be given for April 29 at the PSKs in these three cities and they will process 3,000 applications, a spokesperson of the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Chandigarh, said. “Appointments will be released on Tuesday and applicants can book appointments on https://www.passportindia.gov.in ,” the spokesperson said.

Dushyant stops his cavalcade to help injured man

Rohtak : Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday helped a man who got injured after a three-wheeler hit his motorcycle near Badopal in Fatehabad. According to police officials, a three-wheeler hit the bike of the man, who was working at a petrol pump in Hisar’s Barwala and then Dushyant’s cavalcade was passing through the area. “The staff of the deputy CM had rushed the man to a hospital, where his condition is said to be normal. The injured man thanked Dushyant and his staff for admitting him to the hospital,” a spokesman of Fatehabad police added. Dushyant and his staff were also seen helping the injured person.

Govt already providing MSP on several crops: Tomar

KARNAL : Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already started providing minimum support price (MSP) on several crops and it will soon be expanded. “The Centre has already started providing MSP with 50% above the input cost on several crops and lakhs of farmers of the country are taking benefit from it,” the Union minister said reacting over the allegations by farmer unions for not providing guaranteed MSP to them. During his visit to Karnal’s ICAR-NDRI, the minister said the farmers of Haryana and Punjab had to suffer losses due to unseasonal rains and climate change, but the Centre and state government are in touch to compensate the farmers. Replying a question over value cut in MSP of wheat for damaged crops imposed by the Centre, he said this was a part of the procurement operations, but the Centre had considered the issues raised by the state governments.

Low-intensity blast in Yamunanagar village, man injured

Ambala A man was injured in Yamunanagar’s Radaur sub-division due to a low-intensity blast that occurred in a plastic box during early hours of Monday. The incident happened in Topra Kalan village at the residence of Devraj Saini, 52, when he tried to open the box and it blasted. The man received injuries on his hand and chest and was taken to civil hospital, from where he was referred to Military Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, a police spokesman said. SP Mohit Handa said that soon after information about the medium-to-low intensity blast, several police teams were rushed to the spot. “At first, we carried out a combing operation in the house and the village. The man is stable and has been treated at the hospital. Samples of the substance have been sent for testing after which it will be clear how the blast happened. Moreover, a statement of the man is also awaited that will also clear the facts,” Handa said.

HWRA to organise water conclave on April 26, 27

Chandigarh The Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA) in collaboration with various departments is organising a two-day Integrated Water Conclave on April 26 and 27 in Panchkula. An official spokesperson said that besides water conservation, major issues related to water, block-level water action plan (2023-26) and proposed interventions will be discussed at the conclave. The spokesperson said that several plans for water conservation are prepared by the HWRA so that water resources can be preserved. The conclave is the country’s first such platform where various departments of the state government will present their views on water conservation. “A nodal officer will be appointed by every department who will monitor water-related problems at the district and block level and will send the report to the government. HWRA has developed an integrated water resources plan (IWRP) 2023-26 for providing adequate water as well as for its proper saving and efficient management,” the spokesperson said. The conclave will be inaugurated by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

