PO in theft case arrested

The PO and Summon staff of UT Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was wanted in a vehicle lifting case of 2014.

PO arrested is identified as Sunil Kumar alias Surinder Gautam, 32, of Pinjore. In addition to vehicle lifting case of October 2, 2014, under Section 379 (Punishment for theft), 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code registered at Sector 39 police station, nine more cases of burglary and motor vehicles theft are registered against Sunil.

The present case was registered on the complaint of Amit Kumar Tyagi, a resident of Sector 38. In his complaint, Amit said that on September 20, 2014, his motorcycle was stolen from front of his house. The accused was arrested but after getting bail he stopped appearing before the court and was later declared PO on September 11, 2019.

PO in gambling case arrested

Chandigarh A resident of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, declared proclaimed offender (PO) in a gambling case, landed in the police net on Thursday. A case against him was registered on October 29, 2020 on complaint of Sun Inspector (SI) Vidya Nand, police station Manimajra, who said they had received a tip off about three persons gambling near the parking of Shivalik Garden, Manimajra. The accused were arrested and later granted bail but Vineet eventually stopped appearing in the court and was declared a PO on October 26, 2022.

After arrest, both Sunil and Vineet, were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.