‘Police action’ on students in Delhi triggers protests in Hansi, Hisar

Alleging police action against students protesting over the NEET paper-leak issue in Delhi, students, lawyers, and social activists from Haryana staged demonstrations in Hansi and Hisar on Tuesday. Holding banners carrying similar slogans, the protesters condemned the police action against students at Jantar Mantar and demanded accountability. (HT Photo)

The protesters condemned the alleged removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and demanded reforms to ensure transparency in examinations and recruitment.

In Hansi, a group of students organised a march in solidarity with students and Wangchuk. The march began from Ambedkar Chowk, passed through Barsi Gate and Umra Gate, and concluded at Jat Dharmshala.

Leading the demonstration, student leader Nishant Tanwar alleged that Wangchuk had been peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar to seek safeguards for students’ future and an end to paper leaks before he was forcibly removed by police. Condemning the alleged use of force against student protesters, Tanwar said, “Demanding one’s rights and a better education system is not a crime.”

Meanwhile, in Hisar, several social organisations staged a protest at the mini secretariat, while members of the Hisar Bar Association suspended work and held a demonstration inside the court complex.

Holding banners carrying similar slogans, the protesters condemned the police action against students at Jantar Mantar and demanded accountability.

Hisar Bar Association president Pradeep Singh alleged that Wangchuk and students were peacefully protesting when they were forcibly removed. “Using tear gas shells and lathicharge against youth demanding a secure future and transparent recruitment is unacceptable in a democracy,” he added.

Hisar District president of the Kisan Sabha, Shamsher Singh Ladwa, also criticised the government, saying that demanding a better education system, transparent recruitment and a permanent solution to paper leaks was not a crime.