Mohali police nab Uttar Pradesh native with unaccounted cash worth 50 lakh

Lalru police on Saturday apprehended a 53-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident with ₹50 lakh unaccounted cash.

The accused in police custody of Lalru police with the recovered ₹ 50 lakh unaccounted cash. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Salim. He was travelling in a bus that was stopped for checking during Operation Seal-3 by police.

“We have informed the income tax department regarding the recovery and they will further investigate the sources of the money,” said Lalru station house officer (SHO) Ajitesh. “Salim, a businessman, was coming from Muzaffarnagar to Dera Bassi and was caught amid tight security check,” Ajitesh added.

The operation, aimed at curtailing drugs, illegal arms and liquor, was conducted by Mohali police in co-ordination with neighbouring states, following directions of Punjab DGP.

Divulging details, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said 11 inter-state nakas were laid across the district with deployment of 90 officials, under the supervision of two superintendents of police, Amandeep Brar (investigation) and Manpreet Singh (rural).

As many as five DSPs were also deployed. As part of the operation, a total of 678 vehicles were checked. Out of these, 14 were impounded and police issued challans to 69 violators. The SSP further added that 30 suspicious persons were rounded up during the special drive.