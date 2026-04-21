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Police arrest addict for strangling mother in Ludhiana

A board of three doctors conducted the postmortem examination, which confirmed death due to strangulation

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his mother to death after she allegedly refused to give him money to buy drugs in Basant Nagar area of Shimlapuri on Monday.

Following the autopsy findings, the Daba police rounded up the accused for questioning. (HT File)

Police said the accused, reportedly under the influence of drugs, first brutally assaulted the 49-year-old woman before strangling her to death. The assault was so severe that her ribs were fractured, with one puncturing her lungs. In a bid to cover up the crime, the accused took his mother to a hospital, claiming she had suffered a heart attack. However, doctors noticed strangulation marks on her neck and found the circumstances suspicious, following which the police were informed.

A board of three doctors conducted the postmortem examination, which confirmed death due to strangulation. The report also established that the victim had been brutally beaten before being killed.

Following the autopsy findings, the Daba police rounded up the accused for questioning. He initially claimed that his mother had collapsed due to a heart attack and sustained injuries in the fall. However, upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Police arrest addict for strangling mother in Ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Police arrest addict for strangling mother in Ludhiana
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