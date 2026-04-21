Police arrest addict for strangling mother in Ludhiana

28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his mother to death after she allegedly refused to give him money to buy drugs in Basant Nagar area of Shimlapuri on Monday.

Following the autopsy findings, the Daba police rounded up the accused for questioning. (HT File)

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Police said the accused, reportedly under the influence of drugs, first brutally assaulted the 49-year-old woman before strangling her to death. The assault was so severe that her ribs were fractured, with one puncturing her lungs. In a bid to cover up the crime, the accused took his mother to a hospital, claiming she had suffered a heart attack. However, doctors noticed strangulation marks on her neck and found the circumstances suspicious, following which the police were informed.

A board of three doctors conducted the postmortem examination, which confirmed death due to strangulation. The report also established that the victim had been brutally beaten before being killed.

Following the autopsy findings, the Daba police rounded up the accused for questioning. He initially claimed that his mother had collapsed due to a heart attack and sustained injuries in the fall. However, upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused admitted to fabricating the heart attack story, assuming that no post-mortem would be conducted and the death would pass off as natural. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused admitted to fabricating the heart attack story, assuming that no post-mortem would be conducted and the death would pass off as natural. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the accused had been demanding money from his mother to procure drugs. When she refused, he attacked and killed her. The police have booked the accused under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the accused had been demanding money from his mother to procure drugs. When she refused, he attacked and killed her. The police have booked the accused under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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