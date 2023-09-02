Inter-dist marriage fraud racket busted in Srinagar, woman among four held

Police have busted an alleged inter-district marriage fraud racket and arrested four individuals, including a woman.

Mehar money is a gift or contribution from a husband-to-be to the wife-to-be as a mark of respect and independence for the bride (iStock)

Police said the case came to fore after an application by residents of Kunzer.

The complaint said that the accused were operating as middlemen during marriage functions.

The accused have been identified as Laal Hussain of Jaranwala Gali, Rajouri, Irshada Begum of Mori Kalakot, Rajouri, Abdul Rahman Rather of Drang, Budgam, and Abdul Khaliq Dar of Gulab Bagh, Khag Budgam.

“They allegedly used WhatsApp to send photos of various young women, falsely claiming they were ready for marriage. They would convince the victims to agree to marriage proposals, fix mehar money and make payments. However, no marriages would take place and the money was not returned,” a police spokesperson said.

“They managed dupe people of ₹7.38 lakh,” they added.

Police said that a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

